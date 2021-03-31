Polk Medical Center is offering a new way to get the free COVID-19 vaccine that it hopes will be more convenient for people as the process of vaccinating the public from the coronavirus continues.
The facility located on Rockmart Highway in Cedartown is taking appointments for vaccine clinics on a series of Saturday’s in partnership with Cedartown, Rockmart and Polk County governments.
Polk Medical Center will offer the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on April 10 from 8 a.m. to noon and on May 1 from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the hospital. Since the Pfizer vaccine requires two doses spread three weeks apart, second doses only will be scheduled on May 22 from 8 a.m. to noon.
Second doses will also be scheduled during the May 1 clinic for those who received the first dose on April 10.
Registration is required by visiting floyd.org/covidvaccine to make an appointment for the first dose. An appointment for the second dose will be scheduled when the first dose is given.
Under the Georgia Department of Public Health’s rollout plan, the vaccine is currently available to anyone 16 and older. For more information about the vaccine’s effectiveness and safety, visit https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine.
As part of its “Live Well Polk!” program, Polk Medical Center recently hosted a listening session with representatives from the city of Cedartown, the city of Rockmart and Polk County, along with the Development Authority of Polk County and other leaders from the civic and faith communities.
A need mentioned by several of the participants was access to the COVID vaccines outside of normal business hours.
“We are glad to be able to help them out,” said Tifani Kinard, Polk Medical Center Administrator and Chief Nursing Officer. “We know it is difficult for many people to take time off from work. The Saturday clinics will give us the opportunity to vaccinate even more people and make Polk County a safer place to live, work and play.”
Anyone with questions can call 770-749-4125.