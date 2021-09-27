Polk Medical Center’s commitment to helping patients manage heart failure, including diabetes care, has earned the hospital the American Heart Association’s Gold Plus Get With The Guidelines - Heart Failure Quality Achievement Award.
The award recognizes Polk Medical Center’s commitment to ensuring heart failure patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines founded in the latest scientific evidence. The goal is speeding recovery and reducing hospital readmissions for heart failure patients.
According to the American Heart Association, more than 6.5 million adults in the United States are living with heart failure. Many heart failure patients can lead a full, enjoyable life when their condition is managed with proper medications or devices and with healthy lifestyle changes.
“The end goal is to ensure more people in the communities we serve can experience longer, healthier lives,” said Tifani Kinard, Administrator at Polk Medical Center. “This award from the American Heart Association illustrates the level of care we can provide.”
Each year, hospitals and other providers apply for the award recognition by demonstrating how their organization is committed to providing quality care for heart failure patients. In addition to following treatment guidelines, applicants also provide education to patients to help them manage their heart failure once at home.
There are six levels of achievement — Gold Plus, Gold, Silver Plus, Silver, Bronze and Participating.
“We are pleased to recognize Polk Medical Center for their commitment to heart failure care,” said Clyde W. Yancy, national chairperson of the American Heart Association Heart Failure systems of care advisory group and chief, division of cardiology at Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine. “Hospitals that follow Get With The Guidelines protocols often see fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates — a win for healthcare systems, families and communities.”
The hospital was also recognized on the association’s Target: Heart Failure SM Honor Roll. Hospitals are required to meet specific criteria that improve medication adherence, provide early follow-up care and coordination and enhance patient education. The goal is to reduce hospital readmissions and help patients improve their quality of life in managing this chronic condition.
Additionally, Polk Medical Center received the association’s Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll award. To qualify for this recognition, hospitals must meet quality measures developed with more than 90 percent compliance for 12 consecutive months for the Overall Diabetes Cardiovascular Initiative Composite Score.