The Polk County Republican Party held its precinct caucuses and county convention on Saturday, April 17, with a new party chair and officers elected.
Longtime party chairman Dr. Marc Wall stepped down from his position due to health issues and a new slate of officers was elected by acclamation and installed.
Party officers for 2021 are: Chairperson, Janet Ross; First Vice Chairman, Jim Zauderer; Second Vice Chairman, Ken Suffridge; Treasurer, Susan Vines; and Secretary, Linda Hayes.
During the precinct caucus, five of the seven precinct chairs were named. These are: Aragon Chair, James Vines; Blooming Grove Chair, Wayne Weaver and Secretary, Jill Weaver; Lake Creek Chair, David Farrar; Rockmart Chair, Karen Zauderer; Vice Chair, Ken Suffridge; and Secretary, Jim Zauderer; Youngs Grove Chair, Mike Sullivan, and Secretary, Marc Wall.
Cedartown and Fish Creek did not fill their allotted positions.
Anyone interested in becoming involved please contact Janet Ross at emtrn@mindspring.com. Georgia’s 14th Congressional District Convention will be held May 15 in Dalton.