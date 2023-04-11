Polk Family Connection marks Child Abuse Prevention Month with pinwheel garden

Polk County 4-H member Adam Beckman helps complete the pinwheel garden as part of Child Abuse Prevention Month in front of One Door Polk in Cedartown on Wednesday, April 5.

 Jeremy Stewart

Creating a garden of blue and silver pinwheels was a quick job for a group of Polk County 4-H students last week, but the work behind the meaning of the pinwheels continues.

The annual display in front of One Door Polk in Cedartown marks the “Pinwheels for Prevention” campaign recognized across the country as April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Polk County Commission Chairman Hal Floyd (right) is joined by representatives from Polk Family Connection to read a proclamation recognizing April as Child Abuse Prevention Month during the board’s meeting Tuesday, April 4.
Polk County 4-H member Minnes Smith helps complete the pinwheel garden as part of Child Abuse Prevention Month in front of One Door Polk in Cedartown on Wednesday, April 5.
