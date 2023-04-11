Polk Family Connection marks Child Abuse Prevention Month with pinwheel garden

Polk County Commission Chairman Hal Floyd (right) is joined by representatives from Polk Family Connection to read a proclamation recognizing April as Child Abuse Prevention Month during the board’s meeting Tuesday, April 4.
Creating a garden of blue and silver pinwheels was a quick job for a group of Polk County 4-H students last week, but the work behind the meaning of the pinwheels continues.
The annual display in front of One Door Polk in Cedartown marks the “Pinwheels for Prevention” campaign recognized across the country as April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month.
“This is a representation of happy childhoods and a reminder that children are not supposed to be in trauma and abuse, and that we as a community can work together to give the children in Polk County happy childhoods,” said Rhonda Heuer, Executive Director of Polk Family Connection.
Polk Family Connection, along with Prevent Child Abuse Georgia, recognizes the importance of community-based support for all children and families during CAP Month.
Heuer works with several agencies who are based in One Door Polk, along with partners at DFACS and local law enforcement, to help with the child abuse issues affecting Polk County.
And while a lot of it is through intervention after abuse is reported, Heuer said they promote actions that can prevent it from happening in the first place such as teaching new mothers how to read to their children or providing methods of normalizing certain scenarios where they can get frustrated with a child’s actions.
“You speak to some people and they don’t think there’s any abuse in Polk County. But the fact is that there is a growing need for more foster homes. And that alone is enough to show you that we have a lot of children that are being removed from their homes who are suffering, and those are lifelong effects,” Heuer said.
County Commission Chairman Hal Floyd signed a proclamation presented at the board’s meeting on Tuesday, April 4, recognizing April as Child Abuse Prevention Month in Polk County.
“Child abuse and neglect is a serious problem affecting every segment of our community and finding solutions require input and action from everyone,” the proclamation said. “Our children are our most valuable resources and will shape the future of Polk County.”
Also, CASA of Polk and Haralson Counties is scheduled to host a candlelight vigil to raise awareness of child abuse in local communities April 25 at 7:30 p.m. in Sterling Holloway Park in downtown Cedartown in front of Polk County Courthouse No. 2.
Georgia Center for Child Advocacy is also offering free online training for parents at tinyurl.com/preventionpalooza in recognition of Child Abuse Prevention Month.
For more information on child abuse prevention, visit Prevent Child Abuse Georgia online at preventchildabusega.org.