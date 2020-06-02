Early voters are making their ways to the polls and turning in their absentee ballots ahead of the June 9 primary, though the first day back for the final week of getting ballots in early slowed down slightly.
Brande Coggins, Election Coordinator for the Board of Elections, reported that 224 voters between the Rockmart and Cedartown precincts came into cast a ballot to start the final week of early voting.
That put the running total for the three week period at 1,039 after a Saturday voting session is included in the tally as well. If included together with the numbers that Polk County reached in the Presidential Preference primaries before they were shut down for the COVID-19 pandemic, the total sits at more than 2,000 ballots cast.
Absentee ballots are coming back in large numbers as well. The county has received 3,191 of the 5,377 ballots that went out to voters in past weeks, and more are expected before the June 9 Primary Day next Tuesday.
Voters have plenty of time to head to the polls this week in Cedartown at the Board of Elections office, or in Rockmart at the Nathan Dean Community Center.
Hours for June 3 and 5 will continue with a 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. schedule, but extended hours are planned for June 2 and 4 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Board of Elections precinct in Cedartown is located at 144 West Ave., Cedartown.
The Rockmart precinct will open at the Nathan Dean Community Center at 605 Goodyear Ave. from June 1 through June 4 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and then 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, June 5.
Along with the presidential primary, local and state party primaries that in some cases will act as the only vote of the year for Polk County seats.
That includes the vote for two commission seats between incumbent Scotty Tillery and challenger James Vines in District 1, incumbent Chuck Thaxton and challenger Glenn Robinson, and for Probate Court Judge between Tony Brazier and Robert “Bobby” Brooks.
Note in the front page story of this week's edition, Coggins did ask that voters refrain from campaigning around the precincts, but the distance was slightly off from what she initially reported. Campaigning is not allowed within 150 feet of a precinct, and people are not allowed to wear campaign-related clothing or hand out materials at a precinct.
Head to the Board of Elections office at 144 West Ave., Cedartown to cast a ballot or to 605 Goodyear Ave., Rockmart to the Nathan Dean Community Center.