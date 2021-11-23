A Rockmart man and a Hiram man are the two most recent arrests made by the Polk County Drug Task Force that included drug and firearm charges in the last two weeks.
The agency, which includes officers from individual law enforcement agencies in Polk County, announced the successful operations this week that led to the seizure of illegal drugs and guns at two separate residences.
On Friday, Nov. 19, the DTF was assisted by the Cedartown Police K-9 unit, the Rome Floyd Metro Task Force and Rome Floyd SWAT in the execution of a search warrant at home on Litchfield Street in Rockmart.
Approximately six pounds of marijuana was recovered during the search of the residence, along with methamphetamine, digital scales and packaging baggies, and multiple firearms, including handguns and long rifles.
Michael Brumelow, 44, of Rockmart, was arrested and is charged with felony counts of possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule 1 controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute.
Randall Smith, 46, of Hiram, was arrested and is charged with felony counts of possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of methamphetamine.
Brumelow remained in Polk County Jail without bond on Tuesday afternoon, while Smith was released Tuesday on $10,000 bond.
Also announced by the DTF was an operation earlier this month that saw the recovery of large amounts of cocaine and two loaded firearms from a Cedartown residence.
On Nov. 10, task force agents executed a search warrant at a home on Central Street in Cedartown with the assistance of Cedartown Police, Polk County Police, and the Rome U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency Post, and the North Georgia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area.
In addition to cocaine and two handguns, agents also found working digital scales, U.S. currency and packaging items.
Taurean Antonio Reeves, 41, of Cedartown, was arrested and, after arriving at the Polk County Jail, Reeves was found to be in possession of cocaine and marijuana.
Reeves is charged with felony counts of possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and crossing the guard line with drugs.
Reeves was released on Nov. 13 on $20,000 bond.
All cases are being prosecuted by the Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit’s District Attorney’s Office.