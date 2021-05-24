Georgia’s 14th Congressional District held its Republican District Convention on Saturday, May 15, in Dalton with the Whitfield County Republican Party playing host.
There were a total of 238 voting delegates seated at the convention. Polk County was authorized 19 voting delegates.
Representing the Polk County delegation were Chairperson Janet Ross, Ken Suffridge, Larry Reynolds, Colt Chambers, Linda Liles, Jim and Karen Zauderer, Wayne and Jill Weaver, and James and Susan Vines.
There are 12 counties that make up the 14th Congressional District. Those are Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Pickens (Partial, see also 9th District), Polk, Walker, and Whitfield.
Opening the Convention was 14th District Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who gave the keynote address. She emphasized the many accomplishments made by the Republican Party since 2016 that she claims have been ignored and unreported by the media.
She talked about the need for Congress to use the “power of the purse” to curtail many programs pushed by the Biden Administration, at the same time assuring the Republicans position of a strong military, a strong defense.
A surprise to many attendees was the arrival of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who spoke to the attendees about the many positive things going on in the Georgia Legislature and the bad press Georgia continues to receive from the media.
Denise Burns of Catoosa County was elected chair of the 14th Congressional District Republican Party. She will represent the 14th District at the state convention in Jekyll Island on June 4-5.