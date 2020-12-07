The number of Polk County residents confirmed positive for COVID-19 crossed the 2,000 mark last month and the 34th person to die from the new coronavirus came in the first week of this month.
The start of December also saw the biggest jump in the number of Polk residents hospitalized for COVID-19 complications since the beginning of the pandemic in March as hospitals and medical professionals work to keep beds open for those with and without COVID-19.
Floyd Medical Center in Rome reported Friday it was treating 69 patients with COVID-19 on Friday — it’s highest since the start of the pandemic — while Redmond reported it was treating 39 with two suspected of having COVID-19.
Polk County ended November with 167 residents having sought treatment for the coronavirus in hospitals. That number shot up to 184 according to the daily status report released by the Georgia Department of Public Health on Wednesday, Dec. 2. It had increased to 189 by Saturday’s report.
Hospitalizations have not yet reached their summer heights in Georgia, but beds are filling rapidly with COVID-19 cases. Nearly 2,400 COVID-19 patients were in the hospital Friday, up 32% in the last two weeks.
Meanwhile, the number of positive confirmed cases in Polk County increased by 116 over the two-week period ending Saturday as many people sought to get tested following the Thanksgiving holiday.
Polk County had a total of 2,058 positive cases as of Saturday, according to the DPH, up 43 since the Nov. 30 report, which ended the month with 267 new positive cases, 28 hospitalizations and four deaths of county residents due to complications from the virus.
The 34th resident to die from complications from the virus was reported on Dec. 3.
It was reported last week that Georgia’s coronavirus infections are soaring above their worst peaks of the summer, pushing more people into hospitals and resulting in more deaths.
Hitting a new single-day record of more than 6,000 suspected and confirmed infections on Friday pushed the state’s rolling 7-day average to nearly 4,300. For the second straight day, the rolling average of confirmed and suspected infections was above the record average of confirmed infections of 3,745 set on July 24.
In July, the state wasn’t reporting suspected infections because few rapid antigen tests were being administered. But state Public Health Commissioner Kathleen Toomey has said Georgia treats both categories as an infection of the COVID-19 respiratory disease, as advised by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The 7-day average of infections went up 25% in the two weeks prior to Friday. And the share of molecular PCR tests coming back positive has risen to nearly 12% in Georgia, the worst since early August and a number that suggests there are many more undetected cases in the population.
“It’s the fall surge we have been expecting around the country,” Dr. Jeffrey Stephens, director of infection prevention for the Medical Center Navicent Health in Macon, told WMAZ-TV.
Not everyone shows symptoms, and most people recover, but a small fraction sicken and die.