More than 1,500 ballots have been cast locally in combined primaries as the final week of early voting continues.
Some 1,512 people have voted in the upcoming Primary set for next Tuesday, June 9 according to the Board of Elections' latest tallies. That does not include the 3,243 absentee ballots that have been returned out of the 5,402 applications submitted for paper ballots by mail.
Voters can still head to the polls through the rest of the week at either the Board of Elections office in the County Administration building at 144 West Ave., Cedartown or at the Nathan Dean Community Center at 605 Goodyear Ave., Rockmart.
Hours for June 3 and 5 will continue with a 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. schedule, but extended hours are planned for June 2 and 4 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Board of Elections precinct in Cedartown is located at 144 West Ave., Cedartown.
The Rockmart precinct will open at the Nathan Dean Community Center at 605 Goodyear Ave. from June 1 through June 4 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and then 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, June 5.
Along with the presidential primary, local and state party primaries that in some cases will act as the only vote of the year for Polk County seats.
That includes the vote for two commission seats between incumbent Scotty Tillery and challenger James Vines in District 1, incumbent Chuck Thaxton and challenger Glenn Robinson, and for Probate Court Judge between Tony Brazier and Robert “Bobby” Brooks.