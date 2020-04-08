The Polk County Water Authority already undertook actions to ensure they are following the guidelines for social distancing, with their lobby closure and curtaining of hows of operations to keep exposure to the COVID-19 coronavirus doesn't impact operations.
They are joining local governments and organizations in an additional step to keep their board members safe as well. In the coming weeks, their board members will be getting o the phone to conduct their monthly business meeting.
"As a result of directives from the State of Georgia Governor’s office and other considerations for public safety, the monthly meeting of the Polk County Water Authority Board of Directors will be held on April 20, 2020 using teleconferencing," the Water Authority announced in a brief release.
Questions may be directed to the Authority during their adjusted work hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday by calling 770-748-6001.