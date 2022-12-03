Fewer days of advance voting and a nationally-watched U.S. Senate race is leading to an increase in demand and some lines at Polk County’s early voting locations.
More than 6,000 Polk County residents voted early last week for the Dec. 6 midterm runoff election, which features the contest between Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker.
Polk voters also decide the county’s new probate judge between interim probate judge Shayne Green and local attorney Bobby Brooks in Tuesday’s election after neither received a majority of the votes in November’s general midterm election.
Election day is Tuesday, Dec. 6, with all precincts open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
County Elections Director Noah Beck said they saw between 1,200 and 1,300 voters per day during the one-week early voting period. Beck said they usually have between 500-600 a day during a regular election.
“The lines have been about 15 to 20 minutes long consistently at each location, which is a little different than what we’re used to seeing,” Beck said on Thursday. “We knew that we would likely see an increase, but it has been an incredible turnout so far.”
Beck said they added an extra voter check-in station at each location to handle the capacity and had not had any issues that have held up people from voting.
“We've been scrappy and all of our staff and poll workers have been working hard. Our poll workers are the heroes of this thing,” Beck said.
Just over 3,000 county voters cast their ballots early during the first week of early voting for the Nov. 8 election. That spanned six days and included a Saturday. Almost 8,300 voted early during the entire three-week period.
While a judge’s ruling gave county election officials the ability to hold a sixth day of early voting on either Nov. 26 or Nov. 27, the Polk County Board of Elections decided to not offer that option because of logistical reasons but added two hours to Friday’s early voting availability.
“We will continue to make decisions that protect the integrity of Polk County elections and ensure that they are safe and secure. And the best way we could do that for this election is to have the two extra hours on Friday,” Beck said.
Democrats already have retained their slim majority in the Senate, capturing 50 seats in the midterm elections earlier this month. That gives them the majority because Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, who presides over the Senate, can break ties.
But interest in the Georgia race has remained high, with both candidates tapping into bulging campaign war chests to fund a new wave of increasingly aggressive attack ads.
Warnock nearly won reelection to a full six-year Senate term outright, capturing 49.4% of the vote in the Nov. 8 election to 48.5% for Walker. But the race was forced into a Dec. 6 runoff by a Georgia law requiring candidates to win more than 50% of the vote to claim victory.
Polk County’s probate judge race was sent to a runoff after neither of the three candidates crossed the 50% plus-one threshold.
Green received the most votes with 38.36%, while Brooks was second with 36.34%. Mike Sullivan came in third with 25.30%. Polk County saw a 55.4% turnout in the election with 13,667 ballots cast, more than 60% of which were from early voting.
Capitol Beat News Service contributed to this report.