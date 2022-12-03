Early voting ends Friday, all precincts open Nov. 2

Signs advertise early voting at the Polk County Annex Building on West Avenue in Cedartown.

 Jeremy Stewart, file

Fewer days of advance voting and a nationally-watched U.S. Senate race is leading to an increase in demand and some lines at Polk County’s early voting locations.

More than 6,000 Polk County residents voted early last week for the Dec. 6 midterm runoff election, which features the contest between Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker.

Capitol Beat News Service contributed to this report.

