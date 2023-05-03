A referendum asking Polk County voters to approve an extension of the current one-cent Special Purpose, Local Option Sales Tax for funding local government capital projects will be on the ballot in November.
County commissioners approved a resolution at their monthly meeting Tuesday, May 2, calling for a special election to re-impose the current SPLOST upon its expiration. They also approved an intergovernmental agreement that must be voted on by the municipal boards of Cedartown, Rockmart and Aragon at their regular meetings.
If approved by the voters, collection on the new SPLOST will not start until July 1, 2026, which is just after the end of the current SPLOST on June 30, 2026, and will last six years. It is estimated that the tax will raise $64 million to be distributed among the four governments.
Polk County will receive the majority of the total collected with 51%, or an estimated $32.6 million. Cedartown will be next with $16.6 million, or 26%, while Rockmart is next at 21.59%, or about $13.8 million, and Aragon is set to receive 1.41%, or an estimated $902,400.
The county and municipalities will use the proceeds from the collection of the tax on things such as infrastructure projects, facilities maintenance and construction, public safety facilities and equipment, and improving recreational facilities and areas.
The county will bookmark a portion of its share for the in-development plan to renovate and expand Polk County Courthouse No. 1, as well as provide funds to each municipality for projects and improvements of recreational programs in which citizens of both unincorporated and incorporated areas can benefit.
More specific details on how each government is expected to use its SPLOST proceeds are expected to be announced in the coming months ahead of the November election.
Polk County voters approved the last county SPLOST with 61% voting yes in 2018. A one-cent Educational SPLOST that benefits Polk School District projects is currently being collected as well and will continue through at least 2031.