SPLOST

A referendum asking Polk County voters to approve an extension of the current one-cent Special Purpose, Local Option Sales Tax for funding local government capital projects will be on the ballot in November.

County commissioners approved a resolution at their monthly meeting Tuesday, May 2, calling for a special election to re-impose the current SPLOST upon its expiration. They also approved an intergovernmental agreement that must be voted on by the municipal boards of Cedartown, Rockmart and Aragon at their regular meetings.

