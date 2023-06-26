Polk County students attend 4-H Summer Camp at Rock Eagle

A group of 40 Polk County 4-H students recently spent a week at Cloverleaf Summer Camp at Rock Eagle 4-H Center in Eatonton, enjoying the outdoors and learning about several different topics.

The camp, held June 12-16, was attended by Cloverleaf 4-H’ers, which are students in fifth and sixth grades.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In