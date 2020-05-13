Lorene Parker of Rockmart is one of 14 recipients of the 2020 Georgia Foundation for Agriculture scholarships for graduating high school seniors. Parker is one of five students statewide to receive a $3,000 scholarship. The other seven students are receiving $1,500 scholarships.
Parker and Ashley Baxter each received a $250 scholarship from Polk County Farm Bureau (PCFB).
The Georgia Foundation for Agriculture scholarships recognize and assist deserving and outstanding students pursuing college degrees in agriculture or an ag-related degree at a college in the University System of Georgia, Berry College or Emmanuel College.
Parker, the daughter of Karen and Mitch Parker, is graduating from Rockmart High School (RHS) and plans to attend the University of Georgia in the fall to study agricultural communications. Lorene has participated in FFA activities throughout high school.
She served as the RHS FFA chapter president and as a Georgia delegate to the FFA national convention. She represented PCFB at Georgia Farm Bureau Day at the Capitol and participated the Georgia Farm Bureau Young Farmers & Ranchers Trip to Washington, D.C. She has volunteered with Polk County Relay for Life.
Baxter, the daughter of Ricky and Melanie Baxter, is graduating from Cedartown High School (CHS) and plans to attend Berry College in the fall, where she intends to pursue degrees in teaching and biology with a minor in consumer sciences. Ashley served as president of the CHS Key Club and vice president for the school’s FBLA and National Honor Society chapters. She represented the school as a varsity cheerleader as well as performing in the First Baptist Church youth hand bell choir, drama team and choir.
“Agriculture is Georgia’s leading economic sector,” said Lily Baucom, executive director of the Georgia Foundation for Agriculture. “Developing Georgia’s next generation of agricultural leaders is a priority for the foundation. The scholarship program helps students deepen their skill sets and prepare for their agricultural careers.”
Polk County Farm Bureau is affiliated with Georgia Farm Bureau, Founded in 1937, Georgia Farm Bureau is the state’s largest general farm organization. As a membership-driven, nongovernment organization, Farm Bureau serves as the voice of Georgia farmers and rural Georgia by advocating for them on legislative issues and promoting Georgia crops.
Farm Bureau membership is open to the public and offers a wide variety of benefits, including insurance and discounts for health, travel and entertainment services. Enrollment in any of the member benefits is optional and not a requirement for membership.
The Georgia Foundation for Agriculture is a non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation. The Foundation finances activities and educational materials designed to increase Georgians’ understanding of agriculture.
Visit www.gfbfoundationag.org to learn more about the foundation or make a tax-exempt donation. Instructions for applying for the 2021 scholarships will be announced on the foundation website in the fall.