Georgia voter stickers

Both of Polk County’s state legislators are accepting resumes from residents interested in serving on the county’s board of elections in preparation for the board’s expansion to five members.

State Sen. Jason Anavitarte and Rep. Trey Kelley announced last week that they have begun the process of coming up with a list of qualified, interested residents who wish to serve on the board.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In