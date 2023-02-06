Cattle sale highlights bonds

Rockmart High School sophomore Kensley Oliver leads her heifer Bacardi around the arena at the school’s agriculture center during the Polk County Show Team’s cattle sale Friday, Feb. 3.

 Jeremy Stewart

Last Friday evening served as a symbol of just how much the Polk County Show Team and the local cattle industry supports each other, as well as the bond between team members and the animals they have groomed and shown for the last seven months.

The Rockmart High School Agricultural Center teemed with activity as people attended the show team’s annual cattle sale, where the heifers and steers shown by Cedartown and Rockmart middle schoolers and high schoolers this past season are auctioned off to cattle farmers with 100% of the proceeds going back to the program.

Cedartown Middle School student Emily Lewis scatches her heifer Shadow while preparing her for the Polk County Show Team’s cattle sale Friday, Feb. 3.
Cattle wait in their holding pens at the Rockmart High School Agriculture Center as farmers view the animals before the annual Polk County Show Team cattle sale Friday, Feb. 3.
Rockmart High School’s Hunter Arnold leads Possum around the arena during the Polk County Show Team’s annual cattle sale Friday, Feb. 3.
Rockmart Middle School student Reagan Benefield gives her heifer Miss Mary Mack a scratch as she leads her around the arena during the Polk County Show Team's cattle sale Friday, Feb. 3.
