One of Polk County's furry law enforcement officers is now better protected in the field thanks to a timely donation.
Polk County Sheriff’s Office K9 Remi has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. The vest was sponsored by Kristen Frank PPL Group, LLC, Buffalo Grove, IL and embroidered with the sentiment “Gifted by the Frank Family and PPL Group LLC”.
Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a 501c(3) charity located in East Taunton, MA whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.
The non-profit was established in 2009 to assist law enforcement agencies with this potentially lifesaving body armor for their four-legged K9 officers. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provided over 3,867 U.S. made, custom fitted, NIJ certified protective vests in 50 states, through private and corporate donations, at a value of $6.9 million dollars.
The program is open to dogs actively employed in the U.S. with law enforcement or related agencies who are certified and at least 20 months of age. New K9 graduates, as well as K9s with expired vests, are eligible to participate.
The donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K9 is $960. It was gifted by the Frank family.
Each vest has a value between $1,744 to $2,283, and a five-year warranty and an average weight of 4 to 5 lbs. There is an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.
For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please call 508-824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts tax-deductible donations of any denomination at www.vik9s.org or mailed to P.O. Box 9 East Taunton, MA 02718.
“We are happy to announce that K9 Remi is now protected with life saving equipment: a bullet and stab proof vest sponsored by Kristen Frank PPL Group, LLC," Chief Deputy Jonathan Blackmon said. " We also wish to offer special thanks from K9-Deputy Casey Blackmon, Polk County Sheriff K9-Division. With yearly cuts in our operating budget and working to operate our K9 Division with a limited burden to the taxpayers of Polk County, we are very grateful for this amazing donation to our K9 Remi that so humbly helps to serve and protect our County.”