Polk County 4-H students recently competed at the annual District Cottonboll and Consumer Judging Jamboree in Dallas. Shown are Makenzie Droege (top row, from left), Edward McAlister, Shawna Rocha, Joseph Croker, Summer Gonzalez (bottom row, from left), Eliza Saunders, Anna Prince, Carolyne Bowman and Charlie Bowman.
The Polk County 4-H Club’s senior team placed fourth with three members placing in the top 25 at the club’s annual District Cottonboll and Consumer Judging Jamboree in Dallas recently.
The senior team was made up of Joseph Croker, Makenzie Droege, Summer Gonzalez, Edward McAlister, Anna Prince, and Shawna Rocha. Prince, Droege and McAlister each placed in the top 25.
Polk’s junior team, consisting of Carolyne Bowman, Charlie Bowman and Eliza Saunders, finished seventh.
The objectives of cottonboll and consumer judging are:
♦To Understand the importance of cotton as an agricultural commodity
♦To Promote cotton in communities
♦To Make knowledgeable, rational decisions when purchasing goods and services
♦To Select, use, maintain and dispose of goods and services in ways that maximize resources
♦To Obtain clothing, goods and services to meet needs and reflect lifestyles, personal values and goals
♦To Act as responsible consumer-citizen with an understanding of the rights and responsibilities of the consumer, business and government
♦To Learn to communicate reasons for choices made
To prepare, students had to attend six training classes to learn about Tablets, Athletic Pants, Fast Food Breakfast and Backpacks, and Cotton. Each class taught facts about the products to help the 4-H’ers to become better consumers.
The 4-H’ers also had to prepare and present a 90-second public service announcement about cotton.
The Polk County team was coached by 4-H Program Assistant Dora Williams and certified coaches and adult volunteers Shannon Williams Ridgeway and Grace Prince.