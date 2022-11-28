Senior 4-Hers place 4th at district Cottonboll

Polk County 4-H students recently competed at the annual District Cottonboll and Consumer Judging Jamboree in Dallas. Shown are Makenzie Droege (top row, from left), Edward McAlister, Shawna Rocha, Joseph Croker, Summer Gonzalez (bottom row, from left), Eliza Saunders, Anna Prince, Carolyne Bowman and Charlie Bowman.

The Polk County 4-H Club’s senior team placed fourth with three members placing in the top 25 at the club’s annual District Cottonboll and Consumer Judging Jamboree in Dallas recently.

The senior team was made up of Joseph Croker, Makenzie Droege, Summer Gonzalez, Edward McAlister, Anna Prince, and Shawna Rocha. Prince, Droege and McAlister each placed in the top 25.

Carolyne Bowman goes through the consumer judging competition at the recent district event.
Eliza Saunders writes down her responses to the competition at the district event.
