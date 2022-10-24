Strong and steady numbers in Polk County led to a record turnout for the first week of early voting that could signal more voters for the this year’s midterm election than in 2018.

The Polk County Elections Office reported 2,867 people voted in-person during the first six days of advanced voting last week, which included Saturday, to equal an average of 478 voters per day. Another 143 people returned their absentee ballots to push the total past 3,000.

Dave Williams of Capitol Beat News Service contributed to this report.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In