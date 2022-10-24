Strong and steady numbers in Polk County led to a record turnout for the first week of early voting that could signal more voters for the this year’s midterm election than in 2018.
The Polk County Elections Office reported 2,867 people voted in-person during the first six days of advanced voting last week, which included Saturday, to equal an average of 478 voters per day. Another 143 people returned their absentee ballots to push the total past 3,000.
Polk County had a total of 2,802 in the first week of early voting for the 2018 midterms, which featured the first contest between Kemp and Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams.
Early voting continues through Nov. 4 with Polk County voters able to cast ballots Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at two locations — the Rockmart Community Center located at 604 Goodyear Ave. and The Polk County Election Department located at 144 West Ave. in Cedartown.
Early voting polls will also be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, with precincts open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The huge turnout wasn’t surprising considering Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock are on the ballot, along with Georgia’s congressional delegation. All 236 seats in the General Assembly also are being contested.
Only one local contested race is on the ballot for Polk County voters as three candidates look to fill the remainder of former county probate judge Tony Brazier’s term in a special election. Current interim probate judge Shayne Green is joined by longtime Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputy Mike Sullivan and local attorney Bobby Brooks in seeking the seat.
According to the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office, the state as a whole has had record early voting turnout since Monday, surging to nearly twice the number on the first day of early voting in 2018.
The cumulative total continues to remain within striking distance of 2020 Presidential election levels.
Reports of long lines were rare, with some lines in the metro areas being reported. Apart from a statewide issue with the secondary voter verification system that slowed the process somewhat on Monday, there have been no major issues reported.
Turnout is expected to increase during the last week of advance voting.
For the 14th Congressional District seat, Republican incumbent Marjorie Taylor Greene is being challenged by Democrat Marcus Flowers.
There are also contests for governor and United States Senate, along with other statewide elections for lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, state school superintendent, labor commissioner and insurance commissioner.
Dave Williams of Capitol Beat News Service contributed to this report.