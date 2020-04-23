Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Polk County’s unemployment claims spiked in March.
Due to the effects of COVID-19, all regions and counties throughout the state saw a dramatic incline in initial claims along with the unemployment rate.
“Although we are seeing the effects of COVID-19 throughout the state in spikes in unemployment, we are working very diligently to come up with solutions to get Georgians back to work as soon as it is safe to do so,” Butler said.
In Polk County, the unemployment rate increased in March to 4.7 percent, an increase of 1-percentage points. A year ago, the rate was 3.8 percent.
The number of unemployment claims dramatically increased by 882 percent in March due to COVID-19 related temporary lay-offs. When compared to last March, claims were up by about 1,008 percent.
The labor force decreased in March by 16. The March total was 18,603. That number is up by 249 from the total from March 2018.
Polk County ended March with 17,727 employed residents. The number decreased by 201 in March and was up 79 as compared to last year.
Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed 96 active job postings in Polk County for March.