Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Polk County’s initial claims spiked in April.
Due to the effects of COVID-19, all regions and counties throughout the state saw a dramatic incline in initial claims along with the unemployment rate.
“Although we are seeing all-time high unemployment rates across a majority of the state, we are continuing to work with employers on effective strategies to get Georgians back to work in both a safe and economically efficient way,” said Butler.
In Polk County, the unemployment rate increased in April to 11.9 percent, an increase of 7.1 percentage points. A year ago, the rate was 3.2 percent.
The number of unemployment claims dramatically increased by 203 percent in April due to COVID-19 lay-offs. When compared to last April, claims were up by about 3,515 percent.
The labor force decreased in April by 505. The April total was 18,059. That number is down by 286 from the total from April 2018.
Polk County ended April with 15,905 employed residents. The number decreased by 1,777 in April and was down 1,861 as compared to last year.
Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed 93 active job postings in Polk County for April.
