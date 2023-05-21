A number of Polk County residents recently earned degrees from the University of North Georgia as well as were named to the school’s spring 2023 President’s and Dean’s lists.
For the spring 2023 semester, the University of North Georgia awarded more than 1,500 degrees and 26 certificates to graduates. About 1,200 graduates participated in the spring 2023 commencement ceremonies held May 5-6 at the Convocation Center at UNG's Dahlonega Campus.
Among them were Campbell Parham of Cedartown, who graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology with a Concentration in Sports Medicine and Kemi Scoggins of Aragon, who graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.
North Georgia President Bonita C. Jacobs recognized students who achieved a 4.0 GPA during the spring 2023 semester.
Students enrolled in 12 or more credit hours in bachelor's degree programs who achieved a 4.0 grade point average were named to the President's Honor Roll. Students enrolled in associate degree or dual enrollment programs who met the same level of achievement were named to the President's List.
Honorees included Marycille Brumby of Cedartown, and Brandon Clark of Rockmart.
The deans of each of UNG's colleges announced the names of those students who made their respective lists for spring 2023.
Dean's List recognition is achieved by having at least a 3.5 grade point average, carrying 12 or more credit hours in one semester and having no grade lower than B.
Honorees included Aspen Blankenship of Aragon, Kaitlyn Harrell of Cedartown, and Justin Howard of Rockmart.
Positioned in the fastest-growing region of the state, the University of North Georgia comprises five campuses united by a single mission focused on academic excellence and academic and co-curricular programs that develop students into leaders for a diverse and global society. The University of North Georgia is a University System of Georgia leadership institution and is The Military College of Georgia.