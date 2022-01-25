Polk County got a dusting of snow following a night of high winds last week as Winter Storm Izzy dipped down into the deep south, but few, if any, problems were encountered by residents.

Brisk temperatures preceded the arrival of precipitation midday on Sunday, Jan. 16, and snow fell throughout most of the county for a few hours. While the majority of the county got a light dusting of snow, some areas received close to a half an inch.

In the end, however, any snow on the ground melted in non-shady areas by Sunday evening, and the wind and sun dried many roadways before water could freeze overnight and cause any problems for drivers the next morning.

Overnight low temperatures are expected in the low- to mid-20s for most of this week with highs forecast in the mid- to high-40s with only a slight chance of precipitation.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you