Snow hangs heavy on the branches of trees Sunday, Jan. 16, in the Knox Mountain Road area of Rockmart. Most of Polk County received at least some snow during Winter Storm Izzy, although it was mostly gone shortly after it fell.
Jeremy Stewart
Savannah Amos presents a snowman she created near her home in the area near Aragon and Silver Creek during last week’s winter weather on Sunday, Jan. 16.
Polk County got a dusting of snow following a night of high winds last week as Winter Storm Izzy dipped down into the deep south, but few, if any, problems were encountered by residents.
Brisk temperatures preceded the arrival of precipitation midday on Sunday, Jan. 16, and snow fell throughout most of the county for a few hours. While the majority of the county got a light dusting of snow, some areas received close to a half an inch.
In the end, however, any snow on the ground melted in non-shady areas by Sunday evening, and the wind and sun dried many roadways before water could freeze overnight and cause any problems for drivers the next morning.
Overnight low temperatures are expected in the low- to mid-20s for most of this week with highs forecast in the mid- to high-40s with only a slight chance of precipitation.