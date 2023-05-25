Witnesses: Man shot by Polk County officer reached for gun

A GBI agent walks in the driveway of a residence on Pleasant Hill Road during the early investigation into an officer-involved shooting Wednesday, May 24.

 GBI

A Rockmart man reportedly reached for a gun on his waist before being shot by a Polk County Police officer responding to a domestic dispute, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Flint Dawson Warren, 63, was in critical condition at a local hospital after being airlifted following the shooting Wednesday afternoon at a residence on Pleasant Hill Road in Southeast Polk County.

