Polk County and Northwest Georgia are likely in for significant storms with a forecast calling for a rainy day after a chilly night for the area.
Sunday's forecast according to the National Weather Service is for an 80% chance of rain and thunderstorms, and includes a flash flood watch that is in effect starting at 11 a.m. and continuing through Monday.
The evening forecast is expected to have another round of rainfall that could total at least a half inch of rain in the morning and daytime hours, and later in the night upward of two inches of rain.
Stormy weather could extend into Monday morning with a 30% chance of showers to start the week. More rain is predicted between Wednesday evening and Thursday, with significant weather during the day on Thursday.
Forecasts are calling for some good stretch of sunny days with temperatures up into the mid-70's at the start of the week, but the thermometer is going to still dip down into the 40's during the overnight hours.
Check back for updates on the forecast as it develops through the day.