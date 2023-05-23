Memorial Day, a holiday first established as Decoration Day at Arlington National Cemetery in 1868, is upon us, and it sometimes bears repeating that its purpose is to reflect on those who lost their lives in service to our country.
One reminder of this is a WWI commemorative plaque that is housed at the Hawkes Children’s Library building in Cedartown affixed to the garden entrance on the Grace Street side, listing the names of those killed in the war. It should be noted that, according to a 1920 Cedartown Standard article, this marble tablet adorned the building before the library was officially opened.
The name Joseph S. Brewster may be familiar to many, as it’s included in our local chapter of the American Legion, the Brewster-Cleveland Post No. 86. Chartered on Feb. 28, 1920, it was originally called the Joseph Brewster Post, Department of Georgia No. 86, honoring Cedartown’s first casualty of WWI. A replacement charter, however, was issued to include Ned Jones Cleveland in 1950, the first Cedartown man killed in the Korean War.
A history compiled by the American Legion Auxiliary gives this account of Joseph S. Brewster:
“Joseph S. Brewster was born at Esom Hill, Ga., July 13, 1893. He was the son of Joseph Sereven Brewster, and Laura Isbell Brewster. His childhood and early school days were spent at Esom Hill, and later he attended Hearn Academy, Gordon Institute, and Georgia Tech. When the United States entered the World War he went into the Officers’ Training Camp at Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., where he received his commission as Second Lieutenant. He was attached to Co. F. 59th Infantry, 8th Brigade, Fourth Division Camp Greene, Charlotte, N.C., with which unit he embarked for overseas on Sunday, May 5, 1918. Lieutenant Brewster had special training in gas schools in America and France, and at the time of his death was gas officer and platoon leader of his regiment. His family was advised that his commission as First Lieutenant awaited him at headquarters.
He was killed in action at Chauteau Thierry, France, on July 20, 1918, by a German high explosive shell; was buried where he fell by his comrades, and a few days later his body was moved to a small cemetery #371 nearby, and later to Bellean Wood Cemetery. In Sept., 1921, his remains were returned to America and buried at Shiloh Cemetery neat Esom Hill, Georgia. His grave is marked with these words: ‘Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.’”
Recently uncovered at the PCHS research library, this untitled document on Ned Jones Cleveland was filed among our military records:
“Born February 15, 1908; died July 7, 1950 — Ned Jones Cleveland served during WWII in Germany with the U.S. Infantry. He was wounded twice and received the Purple Heart and 4 Star. After the war, he elected to remain in the Army and was a First Sergeant in the 24th Infantry Division stationed in Japan when the United States intervened in the Korean conflict. His unit was one of the first sent into Korea. On July 7, 1950, he and another soldier were sent as scouts ahead of the other men and both were killed by a land mine. His body was returned to the states and buried in the family plot at Lime Branch. He was 42 years old, married and had two daughters. He was the first Cedartown casualty in the Korean conflict.”
These are just two of many to be remembered this holiday. The PCHS Museum will be open on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with free admission. Be sure to visit our military exhibits — one of which focuses on the Brewster-Cleveland American Legion Post No. 86.