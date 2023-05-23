Joseph Spurgeon Brewster
Polk County Historical Society

Memorial Day, a holiday first established as Decoration Day at Arlington National Cemetery in 1868, is upon us, and it sometimes bears repeating that its purpose is to reflect on those who lost their lives in service to our country.

One reminder of this is a WWI commemorative plaque that is housed at the Hawkes Children’s Library building in Cedartown affixed to the garden entrance on the Grace Street side, listing the names of those killed in the war. It should be noted that, according to a 1920 Cedartown Standard article, this marble tablet adorned the building before the library was officially opened.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In