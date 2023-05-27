Home Depot employees help clean Veterans Park

Programs honoring the memories of those who have died in service to the United States will be held Sunday afternoon in Rockmart and Monday morning in Cedartown in observance of Memorial Day. The public is invited to attend both programs.

Rockmart’s American Legion Brown-Wright Post 12 will present a program at Rockmart’s Veterans Memorial Park at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 28. The park is located next to the Silver Comet Trail in downtown Rockmart.

Cedartown Home Depot community captain Ryan Casey pressure washes the granite memorial bricks in Cedartown Veterans Memorial Park on Tuesday, May 23.
