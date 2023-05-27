Phalen Riggins with the Cedartown Home Depot Team Depot crew cleans a paved path at Cedartown Veterans Memorial Park on Tuesday, May 23. Employees from the Cedartown Home Depot pressure washed the paved and granite surfaces in the park and refreshed the flower pots in preparation for Monday's Memorial Day program.
Jeremy Stewart
Jeremy Stewart
Cedartown Home Depot store manager Tim Ramirez (left) talks with store community captain Ryan Casey during the cleanup of Cedartown Veterans Memorial Park on Tuesday, May 23.
Programs honoring the memories of those who have died in service to the United States will be held Sunday afternoon in Rockmart and Monday morning in Cedartown in observance of Memorial Day. The public is invited to attend both programs.
Rockmart’s American Legion Brown-Wright Post 12 will present a program at Rockmart’s Veterans Memorial Park at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 28. The park is located next to the Silver Comet Trail in downtown Rockmart.