Cedartown, GA (30125)

Today

A steady rain. The rain will be heavy at times. High near 70F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with thundershowers developing overnight. Low near 55F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.