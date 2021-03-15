An inmate at the Polk County Jail was found dead in his cell early Monday, according to a press release by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the release:
Douglas Colvin, 60, of Cedartown, was discovered dead by an inmate worker around 5 a.m. and notified jail deputies. Emergency medical services and the Polk County Coroner's office were notified.
The complete press release from the Polk County Sheriff's Office can be found below.
Colvin was arrested by Cedartown Police on March 9 and was being held on a charge of failure to appear and a probation violation according to jail records.
No further details concerning Colvin's death were released. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Georgia Bureau of Investigations to investigate the incident as well as conducting a parallel investigation.
PRESS RELEASE:
An inmate housed at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office was pronounced deceased in the early morning hours of March 15, 2021. The inmate, Douglas Colvin, was a 60-year-old male being housed for Failure to Appear and Violation of Probation.
At approximately 0500 hours, an inmate worker notified Central Control that Mr. Colvin was dead in his cell. Jail Deputies quickly responded to the scene where they found Mr. Colvin in his cell. The Jail Deputies were unable to find a pulse or verify any signs of life from Mr. Colvin. EMS and the Coroner’s Office were notified and responded to the jail.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigations has been called to investigate the in-custody death. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a parallel investigation into the incident as well.
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Mr. Colvin.