The Polk County Historical Society is following suit with other entities around the area and choosing to shut down for the time being until the situation surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak becomes clear.
Museum Director Arleigh Ordoyne said the closure additionally affects the forthcoming Historical Society meeting set for March 31, which has been called off.
Included in the event cancellations due to the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent guidance on social distancing from officials are the Van Wert Cemetery Tour that was planned or March 28 is off, and workshops that were on the calendar in April.
Ordoyne said the closure of both the museum and the Hawkes Library is until further notice.
Announcements will be forthcoming on when events will be rescheduled, and when the museum will open back up to the public.