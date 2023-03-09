Mike Hanuscin

The journey to find a new chief for Polk County Fire-Rescue was a long one, but an experienced and professional candidate has been selected to lead the volunteer department with a renewed purpose.

County leaders announced this week that Mike Hanuscin has been hired as the next Polk County fire chief, ending a nearly two-year period of searching for the next permanent department head.

