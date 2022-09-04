Polk County Health Department Restaurant Scores from the Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 edition Sep 4, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at https://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk.Sept. 1, 2022 — Butterfly Mountain Company LLC — 352 Grover Road, Cedartown — 100Aug. 23, 2022 — Trovami LLC — 383 Adams Road, Cedartown — 100 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Morgan employees in line for 5% pay hike 29 min ago Mom grazed by gunfire crossing Williamsburg Bridge to Manhattan, stay bullet misses girl, 4, in back seat 34 min ago Hartselle man allegedly poisoned wife with lead in murder attempt 30 min ago Residents plead with Morgan school board not to close Sparkman Elementary 30 min ago GOP's closed primary proposal filled with 'potential landmines' 30 min ago Salvation Army's Red Kettle Ride raises record amount 30 min ago Bulldogs show off their experience in dominant opening win 34 min ago Despite delay, Dawgs dominate: MSU takes care of Memphis in season opener 34 min ago Trending Now Around Town: Up for sale -- Eric Holland's $825,000 home in Rome. Culver's scouting sites? Politics: A Broad Street battle begins. Infant killed in tragic accident with tractor Cartersville Police deputy chief on leave following arrest in Florida on solicitation charges. Four charged with cruelty to children, police seeking two others Rome school board names Eric Holland as next Rome City Schools superintendent Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.