The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at https://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk.
Sept. 14, 2020 — Bojangle’s — 135 N. Main St., Cedartown — 98
Sept. 14, 2020 — Cedartown Middle School — 1664 Sybil Bannon Pkwy., Cedartown — 100
Sept. 14, 2020 — Northside School — 100 N. Philpot St., Cedartown — 99Sept. 15, 2020 — Cedartown High School — 167 Frank Lott Drive, Cedartown — 100
Sept. 15, 2020 — Westside School — 51 Frank Lott Drive, Cedartown — 100
Sept. 16, 2020 — Murphy Harpst Children’s Centers, Inc. — 740 Fletcher St., Cedartown — 100
Sept. 16, 2020 — Tallatoona Early Childhood Development Center — 312 S. Piedmont Ave., Rockmart — 100