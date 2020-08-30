The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at https://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk
Aug. 21, 2020 — Daisy Produce & El Rio Bravo — 582 West Ave., Cedartown —91
Aug. 26, 2020 — Eastside School — 425 Prospect Rd., Rockmart — 100
Aug. 24, 2020 — Econolodge Inn and Suites — 100 E. John Hand Rd., Cedartown — 95
Aug. 25, 2020 — Knucklehead Cafe — 217 W. Elm St., Rockmart — 100
Aug. 21, 2020 — Snack Shack — 1209 East Ave., Cedartown — 100
Aug. 24, 2020 — The West Theatre LLC — 112 West Ave., Cedartown — 100
Aug. 25, 2020 — Young’s Grove Elementary School — 601 Wooten Rd., Cedartown — 99