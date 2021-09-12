The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at https://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk.
Sept. 9, 2021 — Taqueria Michoacana — 511 West Ave., Cedartown — 100
Sept. 8, 2021 — Econolodge Inn and Suites (Accommodations) — 100 E. John Hand Road, Cedartown — 100
Sept. 8, 2021 — Econolodge Inn and Suites (Food) — 100 E. John Hand Road, Cedartown — 100
Sept. 3, 2021 — Bojangle's — 135 N. Main St., Cedartown — 91