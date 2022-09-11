Polk County Health Department Restaurant Scores from the Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022 edition Sep 11, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at https://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk.Sept. 6, 2022 — Prayosha 13 LLC d/b/a Subway — 305 N. Main St., Cedartown — 96Sept. 6, 2022 — The Happy Nutrition — 206 N. Main St., Cedartown — 100 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories VFW to offer combat free trauma course 23 min ago Polk County Health Department Restaurant Scores from the Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022 edition 2 hrs ago High school roundup: Arnold, Riverbend dominate King of the Hill cross country 3 hrs ago High school sports roundup: Onalaska's Manny Putz wins All-American Invitational in Iowa 3 hrs ago Stafford police arrest man wanted on molestation charges 3 hrs ago Special teams flunk, coaching barely better in grading Wisconsin's performance 3 hrs ago Should NC jurors against the death penalty be allowed to consider death penalty cases? 3 hrs ago 5 things we learned from Clemson football’s win over Furman 3 hrs ago Trending Now Aragon police chief suspended pending investigation, Rome PD investigating Georgia trooper cadet from Rome passes away during training exercise; had served with Euharlee Police. Cartersville Police: DiPrima has resigned a week after his arrest in Florida. Kemp declares flooding emergency in Floyd, Chattooga counties; Summerville issues 'boil water' order House explosion in Cedartown neighborhood injures 2 Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.