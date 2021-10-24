The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at https://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk.
Oct. 20, 2021 — Tallatoona Early Childhood Development Center — 312 S. Piedmont Ave., Rockmart — 100
Oct. 19, 2021 — Cedartown High School — 167 Frank Lott Drive, Cedartown — 100
Oct. 19, 2021 — Westside School — 51 Frank Lott Drive, Cedartown — 100
Oct. 18, 2021 — Cedartown Middle School — 1664 Sybil Brannon Parkway, Cedartown — 100
Oct. 18, 2021 — Polk Medical Center — 2360 Rockmart Highway, Cedartown — 100