Polk County Health Department Restaurant Scores from the Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 edition Oct 23, 2022 31 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at https://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk.Oct. 20, 2022 — Sanity Coffee Company (Base) — 527 Church St., Rockmart — 100Oct. 20, 2022 — Sanity Coffee Company (Mobile) — 527 Church St., Rockmart — 100Oct. 19, 2022 — Captain D’s — Chattahoochee Drive, Rockmart — 87Oct. 17, 2022 — Little Caesars — 1563 Rome Highway, Cedartown — 100 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Polk County Health Department Restaurant Scores from the Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 edition 31 min ago Appalachian Regional Port looking toward expansion as growth continues in Northwest Georgia 31 min ago COLUMN: 25 years in Pottstown and still writing about gun violence 42 min ago Colorado Springs area business events starting Oct. 23 48 min ago Colorado Springs area military events starting Oct. 23 48 min ago Century-old photographs reveal rare look into rural Maine life 53 min ago Ministerio alemán aborda de forma conjunta freno al gas y electricidad 55 min ago Stony Brook football rallies to stun UMaine 57 min ago Trending Now Teenager dies in Saturday afternoon wreck Rome school board members replace teacher after termination hearing 14th District candidates face off in heated debate; MTG, Marcus Flowers draw clear contrasts Loaded stolen gun found in student's possession at Rome High School Youth baseball coach arrested after park confrontation, additionally faces sexual exploitation of children charge Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.