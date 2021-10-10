The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at https://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk.
Oct. 7, 2021 — Cherokee Elementary School — 191 Evergreen Lane, Cedartown — 100
Oct. 7, 2021 — Polk County Nutrition Center — 605 Lynton Drive, Cedartown — 100
Oct. 6, 2021 — Cedar Valley Nursing and Rehab — 225 Philpot St., Cedartown — 96
Oct. 5, 2021 — Pirkle's Deli — 306 Main St., Cedartown — 100
Oct. 5, 2021 — Young's Grove Elementary School — 601 Wooten Road, Cedartown — 100