Polk County Health Department Restaurant Scores from the Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022 edition Oct 9, 2022 10 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at https://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk.Oct. 5, 2022 — Arby's Roast Beef Restaurant — 1301 Nathan Dean Parkway, Rockmart — 100Oct. 5, 2022 — Ellianos — 1675 Nathan Dean Parkway, Rockmart — 100Oct. 5, 2022 — Northside School — 100 N. Philpot St., Cedartown — 100Sept. 30, 2022 — Monitos — 631 S. Main St., Suite C, Cedartown — 94 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Polk County Health Department Restaurant Scores from the Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022 edition 10 min ago Colorado Springs demolition companies tear things down to help build up the community 29 min ago Lewis-Palmer School District proposes property tax hike for teacher salaries 29 min ago Duke fought but fell short. What we learned about Blue Devils in loss at Georgia Tech 30 min ago Colorado Springs area business events starting Oct. 9 28 min ago Colorado Springs area military events starting Oct. 9 28 min ago Presidente honorario del Bayern Múnich: "Creo que nos falta un nueve" 37 min ago Iowa state golf: Knights' Thissen takes sixth at state 35 min ago Trending Now $143 million Rome Cartersville Development Corridor clears hurdle Around Town: Chicken Salad Chick founder has something new cooking. Contributions in governor's race top $125 million. Partridge building on Broad Street sells again, work continues on Shannon-area building projects Around Town: O'Reilly due on Dean; what's growing at the 'Little Garden'? 'Positively' a good idea in Cartersville. Brewing 400,000-plus cans of relief. Man faces murder charges after Hosea Street shooting death Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.