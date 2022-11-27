Polk County Health Department Restaurant Scores from the Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022 edition Nov 27, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at https://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk.Nov. 23, 2022 — Butterfly Mountain Company LLC (Base of Operations) — 352 Grover Road, Cedartown — 100Nov. 23, 2022 — Butterfly Mountain Company LLC (Mobile Unit) — 352 Grover Road, Cedartown — 100 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Staten Island daughter's greatest passion is to assist those in need: She trains guide dogs. Watch Serinah Palafox in action | Inside Out 42 min ago Staten Island Home of the Week: Sprawling split-level contemporary, Todt Hill, $2M 42 min ago Getting a look at Pete Davidson and Colin Jost's John F. Kennedy ferry at this Staten Island spot 43 min ago EDITORIAL: Debt ceiling must not become GOP hostage 43 min ago Beyond the Boardroom: Alpha Brand 217's Ally Sehy 43 min ago 'Things are looking up' for core of Urbana's downtown 43 min ago Just Askin' | Perks for blood donors 43 min ago OPINION: Ballot-harvesting fraud in Staten Island election shows we need to rein in absentee voting 43 min ago Trending Now GBI: 15-year-old charged with murder following shooting death of Rockmart woman Cartersville crew finds suspicious device; GBI called to dispose of it; investigation continues. Mary Hardin Thornton named grand marshal of Rome's Christmas parade set for Nov. 29 GBI: Rockmart man dies following Sunday shootout with Paulding deputies; second such case in three days in NW Georgia Rome school board names Epps CTAE director, accepts resignation of RHS band director Chad Hannah Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.