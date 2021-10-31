Georgia Department of Public Health
The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at https://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk.

Oct. 27, 2021 — Rockmart High School — 990 Cartersville Highway, Rockmart — 100

Oct. 27, 2021 — Rockmart Middle School — 60 Knox Mountain Road, Rockmart — 100

Oct. 25, 2021 — Chick-Fil-A — 1500 Chattahoochee Drive, Rockmart — 91

Oct. 25, 2021 — Rockmart Nutrition Center — 134 W. Elm St., Rockmart — 100

Oct. 22, 2021 — Krystal — 623 N. Main St., Cedartown — 99

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you