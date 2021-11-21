Georgia Department of Public Health
The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at https://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk.

Nov. 18, 2021 — Burger King — 616 N. Main St., Cedartown — 96

Nov. 18, 2021 — Wings Plus — 808 W. Elm St., Rockmart — 100

Nov. 17, 2021 — Hibachi Express — 1755 Nathan Dean Parkway, Rockmart — 100

Nov. 15, 2021 — Polk Motel — 1601 Atlanta Highway, Rockmart — 100

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you