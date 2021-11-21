Polk County Health Department Restaurant Scores from the Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021 edition Nov 21, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at https://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk.Nov. 18, 2021 — Burger King — 616 N. Main St., Cedartown — 96Nov. 18, 2021 — Wings Plus — 808 W. Elm St., Rockmart — 100Nov. 17, 2021 — Hibachi Express — 1755 Nathan Dean Parkway, Rockmart — 100Nov. 15, 2021 — Polk Motel — 1601 Atlanta Highway, Rockmart — 100 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Principal, Chubb surprise Cedartown High with new mascot Rockmart officer recognized by MADD for DUI arrests Beloved educator killed in Cedartown wreck Work moving forward on Rockmart’s 150th anniversary FOOTBALL: Bulldogs continue postseason with 48-14 victory over Cairo Local Events Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.