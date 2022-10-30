Polk County Health Department Restaurant Scores from the Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 edition Oct 30, 2022 23 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at https://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk.Oct. 28, 2022 — Sugarless Sweets & Eats LLC — 415 Main St., Cedartown — 100Oct. 27, 2022 — Cherokee Golf Club LLC — 150 Club Drive, Cedartown — 100Oct. 26, 2022 — Domino’s Pizza — 202 East Ave., Cedartown — 100Oct. 26, 2022 — McDonald’s — 1498 Rome Highway, Cedartown — 96 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Polk County Health Department Restaurant Scores from the Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 edition 23 min ago North Dakota State controls second half to drop Illinois State 43 min ago Normal West's defense gives another performance worthy of fireworks in blanking Danville 43 min ago Illinois Wesleyan can't hold 10-point lead as Augustana comes back to edge Titans 44 min ago U High boys, Normal West girls emerge victorious in cross country sectionals 44 min ago Prep football roundup: Central Catholic prevails in overtime for first playoff win since 2017 44 min ago Slow start, big plays costly for UMaine football in loss to Richmond 49 min ago 2nd-period flurry leads Northeastern hockey past UMaine 49 min ago Trending Now Body found on river bank Sunday Teenager dies in Saturday afternoon wreck Around Town: Christmas trees or BBQ on Shorter Avenue? Answer: Both. What's 'Grace'-ing the River District. A dessert endorsement Youth baseball coach arrested after park confrontation, additionally faces sexual exploitation of children charge Teen accused of spying in a restroom at Rome High Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.