The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at https://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk.
Nov. 9, 2020 — Hometown Nutrition — 219 Main St., Cedartown — 100
Nov. 9, 2020 — Bull Dawgs Gourmet Hot Dogs LLC Base of Operations — 529 7th St., Cedartown — 100
Nov. 10, 2020 — The Happy Nutrition — 206 N. Main St., Cedartown — 100
Nov. 12, 2020 — Hapjack, Inc. D/B/A; Little Caesar — 1059 Nathan Dean Bypass, Rockmart — 91
Nov. 12, 2020 — Payosha 150 LLC D/B/A; Subway — 1400 Piedmont Ave., Rockmart — 95
Nov. 13, 2020 — Rudy's Est. 2020 LLC — 29 N. Main St., Cedartown — 91