Georgia Department of Public Health
The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at https://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk.

Nov. 8, 2021 — Sugarless Sweets — 1136 East Ave., Cedartown — 100

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you