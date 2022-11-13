Polk County Health Department Restaurant Scores from the Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022 edition Nov 13, 2022 58 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at https://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk.Nov. 9, 2022 — Tovami LLC d/b/a Meadow Lakes Steaks — 383 Adams Road, Cedartown — 100 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Polk County Health Department Restaurant Scores from the Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022 edition 58 min ago Sondeo: cuatro de cada cinco alemanes evita gases de efecto invernadero 1 hr ago The grades: Michigan 34, Nebraska 3 1 hr ago Another Nebraska-Ohio State showdown is on deck, and the stakes are raised 1 hr ago Set for another losing season, Nebraska's 'gotta have some pride' in last two games 1 hr ago Seeing Red: Luke Mullin's extra points from Nebraska's 34-3 loss to Michigan 1 hr ago Nebraska's 34-3 loss to No. 3 Michigan exposes inconvenient truth 1 hr ago Amie Just: Few silver linings to be found in Nebraska's 34-3 loss to No. 3 Michigan 1 hr ago Trending Now Overnight accident at US. 411 and Dodd/Chateau in East Rome. Around Town: A third Varsity on the way for NWGA? Kudos to new election crew and 9 p.m. results Updated: Man, 21, arrested on murder charge after killing in old East Rome Greene dominates in 14th District race, Blanchard wins school board race, alcohol referendum passes Local mother seeks answers in son's prison death Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.