Georgia Department of Public Health
The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at https://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk.

Nov. 4, 2021 — Tallatoona Polk Early Childhood Development Center — 100

Nov. 3, 2021 — Owens Barbecue — 1207 S. Main St., Cedartown — 96

Nov. 2, 2021 — Eastside School — 425 Prospect Road, Rockmart — 100

Nov. 2, 2021 — Murphy Harpst Children's Centers, Inc., 740 Fletcher St., Cedartown — 100

