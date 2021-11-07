Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today!
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Nov. 4, 2021 — Tallatoona Polk Early Childhood Development Center — 100
Nov. 3, 2021 — Owens Barbecue — 1207 S. Main St., Cedartown — 96
Nov. 2, 2021 — Eastside School — 425 Prospect Road, Rockmart — 100
Nov. 2, 2021 — Murphy Harpst Children's Centers, Inc., 740 Fletcher St., Cedartown — 100
Get unlimited access to quality, locally-produced news.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription