The following food inspection scores were reported by the Polk County Health Department on Friday, May 22, 2020. Find restaurant scores online by searching the Georgia Department of Public Health’s database at https://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk.
May 12, 2020 — WNB Factory Wings & Burger — 1575 Rome Hwy., Cedartown — 91
May 18, 2020 — Burger King — 616 N Main St., Cedartown — 93
May 18, 2020 — Pirkle’s Deli — 306 Main St., Cedartown — 100
May 19, 2020 — Taco Man Base of Operation — 30 Woodglen Dr., Cedartown — 97