The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at https://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk.
May 13, 2021 — El Nopal — 1494 Rome Highway, Cedartown — 84
May 11, 2021 — Linda's Place — 480 Nathan Dean Parkway, Rockmart — 96
May 11, 2021 — The Border Bar & Grill — 720 N. Main St., Cedartown — 90
May 10, 2021 — The Happy Nutrition — 206 N. Main St., Cedartown — 100
May 10, 2021 — Hometown Nutrition — 219 Main St., Cedartown — 100