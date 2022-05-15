Georgia Department of Public Health
The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at https://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk.

May 11, 2022 — Snack Shack — 1209 East Ave., Cedartown — 100

May 11, 2022 — Snack Shack On Wheels — 1209 East Ave., Cedartown — 100

May 11, 2022 — Snack Shack on Wheels - Base of Operations — 1209 East Ave., Cedartown — 100

May 11, 2022 — Zorba's — 805 N. Main St., Cedartown — 100

May 9, 2022 — Bar L Bar-B-Que — 264 Elm St., Rockmart — 100

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription