Polk County Health Department Restaurant Scores from the Wednesday, May 18, 2022 edition

The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at https://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk.

May 11, 2022 — Snack Shack — 1209 East Ave., Cedartown — 100
May 11, 2022 — Snack Shack On Wheels — 1209 East Ave., Cedartown — 100
May 11, 2022 — Snack Shack on Wheels - Base of Operations — 1209 East Ave., Cedartown — 100
May 11, 2022 — Zorba's — 805 N. Main St., Cedartown — 100
May 9, 2022 — Bar L Bar-B-Que — 264 Elm St., Rockmart — 100